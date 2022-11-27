Questionable officiating and coaching costs Saints Week 12 game

The Saints were unable to get much of an offense going against the San Francisco 49ers due to a combination of questionable officiating from the referees and questionable coaching decisions by New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

An early fumble from Alvin Kamara put the 49ers in good field position. The Saints were able to hold the 49ers to a field goal. A drive-changing pass from Andy Dalton to Chris Olave was reversed and ruled incomplete, and a penalty drove the Saints outside of field goal range.

A pass from Jimmy Garoppolo was tipped by a Saints corner, and the ball falls into the hands of Jauan Jennings for a touchdown.

Alontae Taylor intercepts the ball, but the interception comes back because of an illegal hands to the face call. The Saints defense holds the 49ers to a field goal. The Saints try for a field goal of their own and Wil Lutz goes left.

A pass to Alvin Kamara is knocked loose around the 1 yard line and the ball is recovered by the San Francisco 49ers. This was potentially the biggest scoring opportunity the Saints up until this point in the game, but they were unable to capitalize.

The Saints ultimately fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12. The Saints were shutout for the first time since 2008.