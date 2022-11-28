Steelers vs. Colts: Monday Night Football open thread

The Indianapolis Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in Indy. Two longtime AFC rivals face-off again in primetime. Can the Colts pick up another win for Jeff Saturday? Will Mike Tomlin lead his Steelers to victory? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!