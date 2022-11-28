 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints shutout loss against 49ers

The Saints beat themselves!

By Sterling Mclymont
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

If you needed proof of how bad this season has been for the 2022 New Orleans Saints, look no further than this game against the San Francisco 49ers. Leaving a game that was 100% winnable with zero points to show for it is about as bad it gets. Questionable coaching, shotty quarterback play, and defensive penalties continue to be the reason that the Saints remain their own worst enemy.

The Who Dat Nation had much to say about this one, let’s dive into the social media reactions from this week’s dumpster fire of a football game.

Next up for the Saints, a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. It’s sure to be a fun one as the Saints will be looking to bounce back from this embarrassing loss and gain some ground in an already confusing NFC South.

