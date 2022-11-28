Social media reactions to Saints shutout loss against 49ers

If you needed proof of how bad this season has been for the 2022 New Orleans Saints, look no further than this game against the San Francisco 49ers. Leaving a game that was 100% winnable with zero points to show for it is about as bad it gets. Questionable coaching, shotty quarterback play, and defensive penalties continue to be the reason that the Saints remain their own worst enemy.

The Who Dat Nation had much to say about this one, let’s dive into the social media reactions from this week’s dumpster fire of a football game.

At this points Saints nation what can you do but laugh? Lol — Jackson ⚜️ (@jacko_boll) November 28, 2022

The 49ers didn't sustain a drive in the second half and beat the Saints by two scores. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 28, 2022

I can’t believe there were actually saints fans slandering Sean Payton this offseason — Jacob Sumlin⚜️ (@jmsumlin56) November 28, 2022

I blame this loss on some random ex Saint who didn’t show up to pep talk the team — Ralph Lauren 5⚜4 (@504Tru) November 28, 2022

I can not wait for this season to be over. If any team needs to hit the reset button it is the 2022 New Orleans #Saints. — TJAY Jones (@tjayjones8) November 27, 2022

The New Orleans #Saints haven't been shut out since 2002, a 38-0 shut out at home by the San Francisco 49ers.



In fact, the last three times New Orleans has been shut out, the 49ers have been the opponent. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) November 28, 2022

The wild thing is that the Saints actually drove into 49ers territory enough times that they could've feasibly won this game with five field goals. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 28, 2022

Checking in on the NFC South: pic.twitter.com/Ts4v4JMU9u — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 28, 2022

Next up for the Saints, a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. It’s sure to be a fun one as the Saints will be looking to bounce back from this embarrassing loss and gain some ground in an already confusing NFC South.

