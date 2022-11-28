 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 28: Saints suffer shutout loss in Week 12

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

Questionable officiating and coaching costs Saints Week 12 game - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints lose in Week 12 to the San Francisco 49ers.

New Orleans Saints fail to score for the first time in 21 years as San Francisco 49ers win shutout - Yahoo! Sports

The Saints’s shutout loss to the 49ers was the first time the Saints were shutout since 2001.

Dennis Allen Post Game Press Conference - Week 12 - Saints News Network

Video of Dennis Allen’s post-game press conference.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco - New Orleans Saints

A look at how Paulson Adebo played in Week 12.

New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Marshon Lattimore, Pete Werner, Payton Turner, J.T. Gray, Lewis Kidd, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints in Week 12.

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints

Both Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby returned from injured reserve, and defensive back Isaac Yiadom was elevated from the practice squad to the main roster.

NFL Week 13 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints - Bucs Nation

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 5.5-point favorites for the Week 13 matchup against the Saints.

