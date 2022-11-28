Fleur-de-Links, November 28: Saints suffer shutout loss in Week 12

New Orleans Saints News:
Questionable officiating and coaching costs Saints Week 12 game - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints lose in Week 12 to the San Francisco 49ers.
New Orleans Saints fail to score for the first time in 21 years as San Francisco 49ers win shutout - Yahoo! Sports
The Saints’s shutout loss to the 49ers was the first time the Saints were shutout since 2001.
Dennis Allen Post Game Press Conference - Week 12 - Saints News Network
Video of Dennis Allen’s post-game press conference.
Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco - New Orleans Saints
A look at how Paulson Adebo played in Week 12.
New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Marshon Lattimore, Pete Werner, Payton Turner, J.T. Gray, Lewis Kidd, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints in Week 12.
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves - New Orleans Saints
Both Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby returned from injured reserve, and defensive back Isaac Yiadom was elevated from the practice squad to the main roster.
NFL Week 13 Opening Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints - Bucs Nation
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 5.5-point favorites for the Week 13 matchup against the Saints.
#Saints first round pick @TPenning58 active for his first NFL game
Active for today's game:
Cam Jordan
Mark Ingram
Andrus Peat
Marcus Davenport
Bradley Roby
Trevor Penning
The New Orleans #Saints haven't been shut out since 2002, a 38-0 shut out at home by the San Francisco 49ers.
In fact, the last three times New Orleans has been shut out, the 49ers have been the opponent.
