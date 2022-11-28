Fleur-de-Links, November 28: Saints suffer shutout loss in Week 12

The Saints lose in Week 12 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints’s shutout loss to the 49ers was the first time the Saints were shutout since 2001.

Video of Dennis Allen’s post-game press conference.

A look at how Paulson Adebo played in Week 12.

Marshon Lattimore, Pete Werner, Payton Turner, J.T. Gray, Lewis Kidd, and Marquez Callaway were all inactive for the Saints in Week 12.

Both Trevor Penning and Bradley Roby returned from injured reserve, and defensive back Isaac Yiadom was elevated from the practice squad to the main roster.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 5.5-point favorites for the Week 13 matchup against the Saints.

Active for today's game:

Cam Jordan

Mark Ingram

Andrus Peat

Marcus Davenport

Bradley Roby

Trevor Penning