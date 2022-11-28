Things not looking good for the Saints against the Buccaneers next week

After an embarrassing road shutout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, the New Orleans Saints will be playing for their postseason hopes this week against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints might have a tough go of it, though, considering they open as 6.5-point road underdogs against their division rival.

The Saints already lost to the Buccaneers earlier this season, losing at home 20-10 in a game that saw Jameis Winston throw three interceptions and a garbage-time touchdown.

It is possible this week sees the return of CB Marshon Lattimore who often rises to the occasion against Tampa WR Mike Evans (as a reminder, both were ejected in their earlier contest this season), but it may be too little too late on the injury front for the Saints’ divisional hopes in 2022.

One other point to keep an eye on will be the possible switch to Jameis Winston at quarterback. It is unlikely to happen at this point considering Andy Dalton didn’t play so poorly yesterday to warrant a change at quarterback, but all options are on the table considering the Saints are currently in last place in the NFC South.

