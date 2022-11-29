Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 13

Suddenly, there were only two weeks left in the fantasy football regular season. With such an unpredictable NFL season so far, there are likely many teams on the playoff bubble. These last two weeks are must-wins for countless teams. Injuries and player emergence seems to never end in the NFL and week 12 was no exception. Canal Street Chronicles is here to help you win your fantasy matchups and leagues this season. This is the waiver wire targets for week 13 of the fantasy football and NFL regular season.

Waiver wire targets for week 13 of the fantasy football season

JaMycal Hasty, Running Back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Breakout star Travis Etienne left the Jaguars week 12 game early, paving the way for the JaMycal Hasty breakout game. Hasty produced 95 all-purpose yards including a touchdown through the air. The prognosis for Etienne looks as if he avoided serious injury, but Hasty still could be in line for a couple of starts for the suddenly hot Jaguars. Hasty has not been asked to carry the ball much, but he does average over four yards per carry in his career. Bye weeks are still happening, so a spot start or two from Hasty just might get teams into the playoffs.

Kyren Williams, Running Back, Los Angeles Rams

Gaining only 35 yards on 11 carries is hardly a breakout game for rookie Kyren Williams. Adding three catches and being on the field over twice as much as the other running back should not be glanced over though. Williams and the whole Rams offense looked even worse this week without Matthew Stafford. The Chiefs defense did not have to worry about the Rams offense without Stafford, leading them to stacking the box against Williams. It is possible that Williams has already taken over this backfield, with Cam Akers still being highly ineffective when given the opportunity. The running back position is so thin this year, that Williams can easily be an RB2 going down the stretch.

Skyy Moore, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Do not look now, but it does appear that the tales of his demise were exaggerated. Skyy Moore has all of a sudden seen six targets in each of his last two games. What is encouraging, is that the Chiefs had both Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling back for their week 12 game and Moore still produced. The only Chiefs player with more targets than Moore last week was Travis Kelce. Moore played in just 46% of the Chiefs offensive snaps, but he made them count when he was on the field. This snap count is Moore’s highest on the season, sending his fantasy trajectory upward. It might be game script dependent, but Skyy Moore might be breaking out here towards the end of the fantasy regular season.

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans

Another rookie wide receiver ascending is the Titans first round draft pick Treylon Burks. Over the last three games, Burks has received a combined 20 targets. Combined with his snap count rising to 67% in week 12, it appears as if the young player is ascending for the team. No player received more targets than Burks in week 12 and no receiver had more yards gained. The upcoming schedule bodes well for Burks and the Titans offense as well. In their next three games, the Titans will face susceptible defenses like the suddenly troubled Philadelphia Eagles, scrappy but young Jacksonville Jaguars, and enigmatic Los Angeles Chargers. Burks is emerging at just the right time for fantasy managers.

Juwan Johnson, Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Juwan Johnson should have scored a touchdown in week 12. If he had caught a pass that literally hit him in the facemask, it would have made four straight games that he has scored. The tight end position continues to be thin, so Johnson could very well be an every week starter down the fantasy playoff stretch. Games against the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, and Philadelphia Eagles are lined up in the fantasy playoffs. These games should not scare any fantasy manager away from picking up and possibly starting Johnson.

