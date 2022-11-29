2 takeaways from the Saints’ loss to the 49ers

1. Ok, NOW it’s time for a QB change

Andy Dalton put forth another poor effort on Sunday, as he completed just 18 of 29 passes for 204 yards as the Saints were shutout. The next game for the New Orleans Saints is a matchup with division leading Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football. With Dalton’s well documented struggles in primetime games, and this being a homecoming of sorts for Jameis Winston against the team that cast him aside, perhaps now is the time you make the switch at QB. Winston could provide the spark needed for this offense to get moving again, and it couldn’t come at a better time either as the Saints look to move within a half a game of first place if they are able to escape Tampa with a win on Monday.

2. This coaching staff is on life-support

Dennis Allen has now fallen to 12-36 as a head coach, as his first year as the lead man for New Orleans has not been the career renaissance, I’m sure he was hoping for after an unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Raiders. Some good news is that the next win Allen gets as head coach this year will set his career high for wins in a single season. The Saints made no adjustments on Sunday to get the offense moving as they were shutout for the first time since a Nickelback song was #1 on the charts (January 6, 2002). If this season does not turn around and fast, the Saints may be looking for a new head coach this offseason. 9-8 or even 8-9 should be good enough to win the NFC South, and with games against the Buccaneers and Falcons still on the schedule, the Saints miraculously aren’t dead yet at 4-8, but change needs to happen immediately starting on Monday otherwise the season will be officially over, and so might Allen’s tenure on the sidelines in New Orleans.

