Fleur-de-Links, November 29: 49ers sign former Saints cornerback

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Saints for their upcoming game.

Dennis Allen shares his thoughs on what he wants his players focusing on moving forward.

A critical catch by Chris Olave and an interception were both erased by the referees in the Saints’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jimmy Garoppolo speaks on getting hit by Malcolm Roach in the Week 12 game.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

A look at interesting stats from the Saints loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Sports columnist Rod Walker appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.