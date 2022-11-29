Fleur-de-Links, November 29: 49ers sign former Saints cornerback

New Orleans Saints News:
Things not looking good for the Saints against the Buccaneers next week - Canal Street Chronicles
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 6.5-point favorites over the Saints for their upcoming game.
Allen wants Saints focused more on execution than standings - Caledonian Record
Dennis Allen shares his thoughs on what he wants his players focusing on moving forward.
Saints flabbergasted refs erased two critical plays vs. 49ers - NBC Sports
A critical catch by Chris Olave and an interception were both erased by the referees in the Saints’ game against the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo expresses frustration with low hit from Saints player: ‘There’s no place for that’ - Fox News
Jimmy Garoppolo speaks on getting hit by Malcolm Roach in the Week 12 game.
49ers Sign CB Janoris Jenkins to the Practice Squad - San Francisco 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have signed former Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins.
The Saints’ last four shutout losses came via the 49ers: A deeper look at the 2022 edition - NOLA
A look at interesting stats from the Saints loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
Rod Walker on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 28, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Sports columnist Rod Walker appeared on the most recent edition of the Saints podcast.
Hometown Kid - Happy Birthday Juice! @God_Son80 pic.twitter.com/s1ho89U48E— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 28, 2022
Watch Live: Dennis Allen#Saints | @Verizon https://t.co/Gv9LNqLZvx— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 28, 2022
Sports columnist for The Times-Picayune Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) joins @ErinESummers to talk about the Saints-49ers game and rookie standouts.https://t.co/NipvhX6ood— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 28, 2022
Loading comments...