NFL Picks Week 9: Nevermore

The New Orleans Saints host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Finally, the Saints played their best, and most complete game of the season last week. The offense was patient and anchored by their best players while the defense played at a level we haven't seen at all this season. The Saints were at their best this past Sunday, and they will need to play at that level once again this Monday Night.

John Harbaugh is 2-1 against the Saints while Baltimore is 5-2 all-time against New Orleans. The Saints may have finally silenced the Ravens by winning their last meeting in Baltimore, but that game was truly the outlier. It took an unthinkable Justin Tucker missed extra point to secure victory for the Saints that day. It may take another miracle for the Saints to beat the Ravens again this Monday Night. Considering how this season has played out, some would say the Saints could never beat the Ravens this year, but never say never.

Let’s take a look at this and all of the exciting NFL action in Week 9.

Last week I went 10-5

I told you so: 49ers over Rams!

What do I know: Raiders over Saints?

WEEK 10

Thursday, November 3rd - Thursday Night Football

Eagles(7-0) at Texans(1-5-1)

Philly stays undefeated as they breeze through one of the easiest opponents on their schedule. Philadelphia wins 38-17.

Pick: Eagles

Sunday, November 6th - Early Games

Chargers(4-3) at Falcons(4-4)

Atlanta squeaks out another overtime victory at home by dominating time of possession on the ground, keeping Justin Herbert off the field, while also keeping their own terrible defense off the field as well. Atlanta wins 27-24.

Pick: Falcons

Dolphins(5-3) at Bears(3-5)

Chicago’s defense simply won't be able to slow down Tua and the Miami passing attack. Miami wins 29-21.

Pick: Dolphins

Panthers(2-6) at Bengals(4-4)

Without the best receiver in the NFL, in JaMarr Chase, Joe Burrow and the Cincy offense will struggle at home against the surging Panthers. Carolina wins 24-21.

Pick: Panthers

Packers(3-5) at Lions(1-6)

Even without professional-level weapons, Aaron Rodgers will still be able to handle the Detroit defense. Green Bay wins 33-27.

Pick: Packers

Raiders(2-5) at Jaguars(2-6)

Vegas rebounds from their shutout loss a week ago, with a nice outing in Jacksonville. Las Vegas wins 23-20.

Pick: Raiders

Colts(3-4-1) at Patriots(4-4)

New England pulls out a close win at home in this one. New England wins 28-26.

Pick: Patriots

Bills(6-1) at Jets(5-3)

Buffalo’s top-ranked defense will shut down the Jets’ passing game, putting this one away early. Buffalo wins 36-14.

Pick: Bills

Vikings(6-1) at Commanders(4-4)

Kirk Cousins will have a big passing day against his former franchise at FedEx Field. Minnesota wins 29-20.

Pick: Vikings

Sunday, November 6th - Late Games

Seahawks(5-3) at Cardinals(3-5)

Geno Smith will play mistake-free football in a routine win in the desert for the Seahawks. Seattle wins 29-20.

Pick: Seahawks

Rams(3-4) at Buccaneers(3-5)

Tampa gets the Rams at just the right time. Tom Brady has a vintage performance dominating the Rams’ defense. Tampa Bay wins 34-30.

Pick: Buccaneers

Sunday Night Football

Titans(5-2) at Chiefs(5-2) - Game of the Week

Kansas City will put all of their defensive focus on stopping Derrick Henry, while Tennessee will put all of their defensive focus on slowing down Patrick Mahomes. Only one of those units will succeed. That one will be the KC defense. Kansas City wins 27-20.

Pick: Chiefs

Monday, November 7th - Monday Night Football

Ravens(5-3) at Saints(3-5)

Unlike any Ravens defense the Saints have faced in the John Harbaugh era, this one can be had. In order to take advantage of this, the Saints need to do exactly what they did a week ago, protect Andy Dalton, get the ball in the hands of Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, repeat. No need to change the only formula that has really worked, as seen in the Las Vegas and Seattle wins, the Saints need to depend even more on their most reliable playmakers.

Last week against Vegas, the Saints defense played to a level we haven't witnessed since last season’s win in Tampa. As well as they they played, the Saints defense will need to take things to another level against Lamar Jackson. Mobile quarterbacks have given even the best of Dennis Allen’s defenses fits, now the best mobile quarterback in the league enters the Superdome. A tall task lies ahed.

Although the primetime Superdome magic has faded away for the Saints, the atmosphere should be electric, as last week’s win will have not only energized the team but the fans as well. This game will be good. Tied at 24 late in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson scores a back-breaking touchdown that puts the Ravens ahead for good. Heartbreak. Baltimore wins 31-24.

Pick: Ravens

There you have it, Week 9 is here and the Saints have an opportunity to move toward the lead in the NFC South. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!