Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Raiders

The New Orleans Saints not only won on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but it may have been their best performance all season long.

Let’s look at what really stood out in this 24-0 win Sunday:

Saints D was electric

We’ve talked all season long about how the Saints defense was becoming the biggest problem for the team, but that was far from the case Sunday. New Orleans held the third-best offense in terms of scoring to a shutout.

Davontae Adams only had one catch in the contest while Josh Jacobs was held to 43 yards on 10 carries. Pete Werner led the defense again as he continues to lead the league in solo tackles.

I’m not saying the Saints have figured it all out, but this was a good start.

Kamara is built differently

Alvin Kamara has always been a special running back in the NFL.

However, this season, Saints fans have seen just how valuable he is.

Kamara spent the last two seasons either out with an injury or playing through pain. Now that he’s fully healthy, he’s on a different planet. Through 8 games, he’s sitting at 700 scrimmage yards, which is an average of about 85 total yards per game.

He also finally found the endzone for the first time this season on Sunday and did it two times more after that.

AK41 is just a different breed.

Give Andy a Chance

Andy Dalton has been starting for the Saints since Jameis Winston went down with the ankle and back issues. There have been games where the Red Rifle looked good enough to lead the team. There were also times where nobody wanted him to put pads on again.

One thing that he has done in every game, but one is given the Saints a chance to win, and that’s all you can ask from your 34-year-old backup.

Patience is a virtue, and we need to give Andy the proper chance to lead this offense.

