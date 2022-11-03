Will the Saints secondary repeat an astounding performance in Lamar’s first visit to the Superdome?

The New Orleans Saints defense had their best outing of the year last Sunday against the Raiders. The unit as a whole completely stunned one of the NFL’s highest scoring offenses, allowing a whopping zero points on the day. One of the biggest shockers was how well the Saints secondary held up against Davante Adams and co. without the help of Marshon Lattimore. The group held the Raiders top two receiving threats (Adams & Renfrow) to two receptions for a total of nine yards. An almost perfect performance.

Next Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens will come to the Superdome for the first time with Lamar Jackson being under center. One of the most electrifying players in football. With that being said, he will be short-handed this week as one of his top playmakers will for sure be out for this matchup. Receiver Rashod Bateman is expected to miss extensive time due to a foot injury. The statuses of running back Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews are also in question as well as they are dealing with some minor things as well. These outcomes can become huge determining factors on which team will come out with this one.

As for the Saints, they will likely be without Marshon Lattimore again this week barring surprises which means Alontae Taylor and Paulson Adebo will be up again at the primary outside corner positions. Both guys had phenomenal games Sunday, Taylor in particular will be interesting to see if he can continue his solid start to his rookie season. The Saints will also be getting P.J. Williams is back this week from IR which is big for the safety position group. This should allow the Saints to play Tyrann Mathieu and even Marcus Maye in the box more to help out in the slot as well as providing support in the run game.

The keys for the Saints secondary in this game is to maintain ground on receivers when Lamar Jackson extend plays, be mindful of the quick pass RPO game and have a plan for Mark Andrews if he is able to go. Chris Harris Jr. will likely be targeted a ton as he is a clear mismatch when it comes to Andrews. It will be interesting to see if maybe the team uses Paulson Adebo, a more physical, bigger corner to matchup against him at times during the game. Being that they’re down their top wide receiver and most likely having Taylor run with the speed of Devin Duvernay and Demarcus Robinson, it makes sense to have Adebo handle Andrews depending on formation/personnel on offense. Marcus Maye would also be a good matchup for him as well.

All in all, I feel really good about the Saints secondary versus this Ravens offense, not only because of their dominating performance Sunday but because they are just way more talented than this Ravens unit. The game itself will likely come down to staying disciplined as a defense and tackling well the entire game. We should see the Saints defense take it up a notch this week and start coming into their own.

