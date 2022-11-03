Eagles vs. Texans: Thursday Night Football open thread

The Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles tonight in the Lone Star State. Philly is having an unbelievably good season while Houston is having a completely believably bad one. Can the Texans avoid annihilation? Will Philly stay undefeated? Let’s tune in to find out!

Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

