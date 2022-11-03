CSC ‘Thursday Night Football’ Pick, Week 9: Eagles expected to keep flying

The owner of the New Orleans Saints’ 2023 first round pick, the Philadelphia Eagles, travel to Houston to face the Texans tonight on Thursday Night Football. The Eagles are currently a whopping 13.5-point favorites heading into the game. Here’s how I see it playing out:

Eagles (7-0) at Texans (1-5-1)

Make no mistake about it - the Texans are not a very good football team. Their lone star on offense, former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks, expressed displeasure with the franchise for failing to trade him at this week’s trade deadline, and he is not expected to play in tonight’s game. On the other hand, the Eagles are the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team and show no signs of slowing doing. I wouldn’t expect that to change tonight.

Pick: Eagles

***

Head over to visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook to see how they view tonight’s matchup as well! Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!