 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, November 3: Saints sign veteran QB to practice squad

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints sign Brett Hundley to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints have signed 7-year NFL veteran quarterback to the practice squad.

7The Saints have signed former quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad.

The shutout by the Saints defense was a welcome rarity. ‘That is what we are capable of.’ - NOLA

Remarks from Tyrann Mathieu and Dennis Allen on the Saints’ shutout victory.

Ravens vs Saints Prediction, Odds & Best Bets for Monday Night Football - FanDuel

FanDuel currently has the Baltimore Ravens favored by only 2.5 points.

Jermon Bushrod on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 2, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Former Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod appeared on the latest edition of the Saints podcast.

Saints power rankings: Week 9 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints victory over the Las Vegas Raiders raised the Saints to the high 20s in most power rankings, reaching #17 on the official website of the NFL’s .

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region - New Orleans Saints

The Saints have teamed with Rouses Markets for a food drive to provide food to pantries across the Gulf South region.

This Latter-day Saint football star just made the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame - Desert News

Former Saints linebacker Manti Te’o is set to be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...