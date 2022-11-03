Fleur-de-Links, November 3: Saints sign veteran QB to practice squad

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints sign Brett Hundley to practice squad - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints have signed 7-year NFL veteran quarterback to the practice squad.
7The Saints have signed former quarterback Brett Hundley to the practice squad.
The shutout by the Saints defense was a welcome rarity. ‘That is what we are capable of.’ - NOLA
Remarks from Tyrann Mathieu and Dennis Allen on the Saints’ shutout victory.
Ravens vs Saints Prediction, Odds & Best Bets for Monday Night Football - FanDuel
FanDuel currently has the Baltimore Ravens favored by only 2.5 points.
Jermon Bushrod on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 2, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Former Saints offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod appeared on the latest edition of the Saints podcast.
Saints power rankings: Week 9 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints victory over the Las Vegas Raiders raised the Saints to the high 20s in most power rankings, reaching #17 on the official website of the NFL’s .
New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region - New Orleans Saints
The Saints have teamed with Rouses Markets for a food drive to provide food to pantries across the Gulf South region.
This Latter-day Saint football star just made the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame - Desert News
Former Saints linebacker Manti Te’o is set to be inducted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
Every week @camjordan94, is in the community— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2022
Today he visited Ray St. Pierre Academy pic.twitter.com/pN4GejUD26
We will honor @ProFootballHOF member Sam Mills in several ways on Monday Night Football, including a special giveaway for all fans attending the game:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2022
Dome Patrol Poster #Saints | @PaniniAmerica pic.twitter.com/G8EbjgIyIf
A 24-0 shutout win means @JohnDeShazier gifts us with a 2-for-1 special in this week's @surface Expert Analysis!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 2, 2022
Marcus Davenport's insane TFL
AK's 16-yard TD pic.twitter.com/vU6IT4HjwO
Loading comments...