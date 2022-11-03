New Orleans Saints Announce Michael Thomas Moves To Injured Reserve Out For The Season

With what started out as a very promising season has now turned into one with a sense of what could’ve been as the New Orleans Saints announce Michael Thomas is being placed on injured reserve and will not return this season after the team announced Thomas’s toe injury he suffered in week 3 against the Carolina Panthers did not “Did not respond the way we wanted it to.”

This all comes up after is was revealed Thomas’s turf toe injury was actually a dislocated toe thus resulting in it not healing properly and requiring season ending surgery. Thomas of course is coming off a stretch where he missed basically the last two seasons with a ankle injury he suffered back in 2020, and ever since the start receiver just has not caught a break.

Thomas will have cap hits of $28.2M and $27.5M in 2023 and 2024, obviously there will have to be some tough questions and discussions the Saints have will to endor about Thomas considering all mending both sides did to get back on good terms. Thomas finishes the season with 16 catches for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.

