Saints, Ravens release initial injury report ahead of Monday’s game

On Monday night, the New Orleans Saints (3-5) will face the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) in New Orleans in a critical matchup for both teams.

As the Ravens have just a one-game lead in the AFC North, the Saints are just one game away from the first-place spot in the NFC South. Both teams have players with injury concerns, including Gus Edwards, Marlon Humphrey and Mark Andrews for the Ravens and Mark Ingram, Jarvis Landry and Marshon Lattimore for the Saints.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Thursday for both New Orleans and Baltimore. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injured Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest/Knee)

TE Adam Trautman (Ankle)

DT David Onyemata (Thigh)

C Erik McCoy (Shoulder)

LB Chase Hansen (Knee)

Did Not Participate

WR Michael Thomas (Foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

RB Mark Ingram (Knee)

Baltimore Ravens

Limited Participation

CB Marlon Humphrey (Hamstring)

CB Marcus Peters (Quad/Knee)

Did Not Participate

TE Mark Andrews (Knee/Shoulder)

WR Rashod Bateman (Foot)

DE Calais Campbell (NIR/Rest)

RB Gus Edwards (Hamstring)

OLB Justin Houston (NIR/Rest)

TE Ronnie Stanley (NIR/Rest)

Jarvis Landry and P.J. Williams at #Saints practice today pic.twitter.com/xDgP41fACp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 3, 2022

The recent news surrounding Michael Thomas’ extended absence was a gut punch to New Orleans, but there’s plenty of good news on the injury front. Jarvis Landry, PJ Williams, and Adam Trautman have finally returned to practice. Hopefully, they can continue to practice this week as we possibly see the re-emergence of Ingram and Lattimore this week as well.

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

