Fleur-de-Links, November 30: Saints named as potential destination for Jimmy Garoppolo

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason - NFL

The Saints are named as a potential destination for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023.

Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive - Saints News Network

Despite their 4-8 record, the Saints are still in tne playoff hunt.

Saints’ defensive stop on 4th and goal | Expert Analysis | 2022 NFL Week 12 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints team reporter Erin Summers breaks down the Saints making a big 4th down stop.

Saints’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF - Yahoo! Sports

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chris Harris Jr., Zack Baun, Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Shy Tuttle, Bradley Roby, Malcolm Roach, P.J. Williams, and David Onyemata are the 10 worst raanked players in Week 12, according to PFF.

Photos: Saints vs 49ers Week 12 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Photos of the offensive performance in Week 12.

Taysom Hill announces he is expecting second child - WDSU

Taysom Hill has announced via Instagram that he is expected a second child.

Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers - Saints News Network

A look at some specific statistics from the Sants in Week 12.

