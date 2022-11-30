Fleur-de-Links, November 30: Saints named as potential destination for Jimmy Garoppolo

New Orleans Saints News:
Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason - NFL
The Saints are named as a potential destination for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023.
Saints Playoff Hopes Are Alive - Saints News Network
Despite their 4-8 record, the Saints are still in tne playoff hunt.
Saints’ defensive stop on 4th and goal | Expert Analysis | 2022 NFL Week 12 - New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints team reporter Erin Summers breaks down the Saints making a big 4th down stop.
Saints’ worst 10 defensive players in Week 12, per PFF - Yahoo! Sports
Tanoh Kpassagnon, Chris Harris Jr., Zack Baun, Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, Shy Tuttle, Bradley Roby, Malcolm Roach, P.J. Williams, and David Onyemata are the 10 worst raanked players in Week 12, according to PFF.
Photos: Saints vs 49ers Week 12 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints
Photos of the offensive performance in Week 12.
Taysom Hill announces he is expecting second child - WDSU
Taysom Hill has announced via Instagram that he is expected a second child.
Saints Blanked by 49ers: By The Numbers - Saints News Network
A look at some specific statistics from the Sants in Week 12.
Rashid Shaheed is this week's speed leader.@PanzuraNews pic.twitter.com/vsSIWJPlVp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2022
Kaden Elliss over the last 4 games #Saints pic.twitter.com/CTktOJPBj4— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 29, 2022
Check out some of @MarkIngramII's top plays vs the Bucs!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022
: vs Bucs • Monday • 7:15PM CT • ESPN pic.twitter.com/zuzBPcFQey
