Canal Street Chronicles: Week 9 - Bold Predictions

It’s Week 9 and the Saints are now 3-5 after crushing the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Here are your bold predictions from the Canal Street Chronicles staff for this week’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens on MNF in Caesars Superdome.
Tina:
- Kamara has another 100+ yard game
- Defense sacks Jackson 3 times
- Saints win
Hayden:
- Lamar Jackson under 100 rushing yards
- Chris Olave 2 TDs
Chris:
- Michael Thomas plays
- Lamar Jackson combines for over 400 yards
- Taysom Hill throws a TD pass
Carson:
- Alvin Kamara will record two touchdowns
- Lamar Jackson rushes for two touchdowns
- Will Lutz has three or more field goals
Matt:
- Kamara 100+ yards from scrimmage
- Saints 2+ sacks
- Lamar has a huge game
