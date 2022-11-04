 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 4: Andy Dalton named starting quarterback

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints place Michael Thomas on IR; WR out for season - Canal Street Chronicles

Dennis Allen stated that Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery, likely putting him out for the rest of the season.

Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’ - Sports Illustrated

Andy Dalton has been named the startign quarterback moving forward for the Saints.

Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return - Saints News Network

The Saints have designated P.J. Williams for return from IR.

Saints, Ravens release initial injury report ahead of Monday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles

For the latest injury report, Jarvis Landry, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, David Onyemata, Erik McCoy, and Chase Hansen were all limited, while Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram did not practice.

Photos: Saints host food drive with Rouses in Mobile - New Orleans Saints

Photos from the food drive held by the Saints and Rouses Market in Mobile, AL.

Saints to give away iconic ‘Dome Patrol’ poster to fans Monday night to honor Sam Mills - NOLA

In honor of Sam Mills, the Saints will distribute recreations of an iconic “Dome Patrol” poster to fans who attend the Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Photos: Saints players visit Ochsner patients in November - New Orleans Saints

Photos from Saints players visiting with Ochsner patients during a recent visit.

