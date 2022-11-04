Fleur-de-Links, November 4: Andy Dalton named starting quarterback

Dennis Allen stated that Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery, likely putting him out for the rest of the season.

Andy Dalton has been named the startign quarterback moving forward for the Saints.

The Saints have designated P.J. Williams for return from IR.

For the latest injury report, Jarvis Landry, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, David Onyemata, Erik McCoy, and Chase Hansen were all limited, while Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram did not practice.

Photos from the food drive held by the Saints and Rouses Market in Mobile, AL.

In honor of Sam Mills, the Saints will distribute recreations of an iconic “Dome Patrol” poster to fans who attend the Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Photos from Saints players visiting with Ochsner patients during a recent visit.

Sam Mills with the #Saints



9️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ tackles

4️⃣ Pro Bowls

2️⃣ All-Pro teams

1️⃣ Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/7XghhjJMwt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 4, 2022