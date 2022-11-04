Fleur-de-Links, November 4: Andy Dalton named starting quarterback

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints place Michael Thomas on IR; WR out for season - Canal Street Chronicles
Dennis Allen stated that Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery, likely putting him out for the rest of the season.
Saints Coach Says Andy Dalton ‘Will Be the Starter Moving Forward’ - Sports Illustrated
Andy Dalton has been named the startign quarterback moving forward for the Saints.
Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return - Saints News Network
The Saints have designated P.J. Williams for return from IR.
Saints, Ravens release initial injury report ahead of Monday’s game - Canal Street Chronicles
For the latest injury report, Jarvis Landry, Ryan Ramczyk, Adam Trautman, David Onyemata, Erik McCoy, and Chase Hansen were all limited, while Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, and Mark Ingram did not practice.
Photos: Saints host food drive with Rouses in Mobile - New Orleans Saints
Photos from the food drive held by the Saints and Rouses Market in Mobile, AL.
Saints to give away iconic ‘Dome Patrol’ poster to fans Monday night to honor Sam Mills - NOLA
In honor of Sam Mills, the Saints will distribute recreations of an iconic “Dome Patrol” poster to fans who attend the Monday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Photos: Saints players visit Ochsner patients in November - New Orleans Saints
Photos from Saints players visiting with Ochsner patients during a recent visit.
The highest-graded LB in the NFL (via @PFF):@Demario__Davis pic.twitter.com/lQFDDyG8tb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 4, 2022
Sam Mills with the #Saints— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 4, 2022
9️⃣3️⃣4️⃣ tackles
4️⃣ Pro Bowls
2️⃣ All-Pro teams
1️⃣ Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/7XghhjJMwt
.@ErinESummers is here with Thursday's #Saints Practice Report:— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 3, 2022
Injury updates
Jarvis Landry & PJ Williams back at practice
Ravens & Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/MrS6vlFZSI
