DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 9

Last week’s selections:

Andy Dalton: 17.16

Raheem Mostert: 7.70

Josh Reynolds: 3.40

Zach Ertz: 13.40

Colts DST: 5.00

What a disappointing week. Raheem Mostert was in a blowup spot and did not produce like he should have. Likewise, Josh Reynolds squandered his opportunity, dropping two touchdown passes during the game. It really is a game of inches. Making logical decisions does not always pay off, sometimes things just happen. This week, let’s apply everything we have learned so far and try to win these tournaments. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 9 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 9 of the NFL regular season

In his second start of the season, Taylor Heinicke($5,400) produced a good fantasy game against a decently good Colts defense. On the year, the Colts are ranked about middle of the pack and Heinicke was still able to eclipse 20 fantasy points against them. This week, Heinicke and the Washington Commanders play a much worse defense and secondary. On the year, the Minnesota Vikings are in the bottom 10 of points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The spark that Heinicke provided to the offense should still be there, especially at home against a subpar defense.

Rhamondre Stevenson($6,200) and the New England Patriots get to play that Colts defense this week. Everything is aligning to appear as if Stevenson could see over 20 touches in this game as well. Fellow running back Damien Harris has been out of practice due to illness. The Colts defense is good against opposing receivers as well. This could signify a huge week of volume and production for Stevenson. The last time Stevenson was in this position, he accumulated 25 fantasy points. This week, Stevenson could hit 30. He should be in your lineup.

Is this finally the week that Josh Palmer($5,100) finally puts himself into fantasy relevancy? The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off of their bye week. Palmer’s cohorts Mike Williams and Keenan Allen will miss the game. The team also gets to play a weakened Atlanta Falcons defense. Palmer should be the top receiver for quarterback Justin Herbert this game. It is far past time for Palmer to prove he can be relied on weekly. If it does not happen this week, it likely will not happen at all.

Evan Engram($3,300) has been one of the most consistent tight ends the past month of football. Engram has not received less than six targets in any of his past four games. The rapport between him and Trevor Lawrence has gotten better as the season goes on. At this price tag, Engram can return value quickly. This is especially true because the Jacksonville Jaguars face a road-weary Las Vegas Raiders team this week. The Raiders surrender the third most fantasy points to tight ends, and now they have to fly cross country to face a scrappy Jags team. This might be the last week to use Engram at this price tag, especially if he finds the end zone once again.

Sample Lineup for Week 8:

Taylor Heinicke, $5,400

Rhamondre Stevenson, $6,200

Josh Palmer, $5,100

Evan Engram, $3,300

Patriots DST, $4,100

There are some bad defensive matchups this week. Taking the Patriots defense is on the higher end, but they are in a great spot. Sam Ehlinger will be making just his second career start in Foxborough against a Bill Belicheck defense. They are worth the price this week. Along with the other players listed, this leaves $25,900 for the remaining four players in DFS tournament rosters. This is still plenty to grab players that are also in good matchups. These include Travis Etienne, Eno Benjamin, Justin Jefferson, or Tee Higgins. Good luck in your week 9 DraftKings tournaments.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel