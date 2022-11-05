Saints fans still uncertain about NFC South chances

After shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders last week 24-0, fan confidence in the New Orleans Saints is at the highest it’s been since Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, when the Saints were 1-1 with a divisional win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and a low-scoring Week 2 loss against Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2.

The bad news? The New Orleans Saints are 3-5 even after shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The good news? The Saints are only one game out of first place behind the 4-4 Atlanta Falcons, a team the Saints beat in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

While fan confidence in the New Orleans Saints as a whole sky-rocketed after last week’s defensive domination over the Raiders, confidence in the Saints to win the division has actually decreased since last week. Now, “only” 61% of Saints fans polled think the Saints will win the division compared to 64% last week.

The New Orleans Saints have one of the NFL’s toughest remaining schedules in the NFL compared to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are widely considered to have one of the easiest. For instance, this week, the Buccaneers are the only team currently favored in the Week 9 matchup, as 3-point home favorites to the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The Saints (+2.5 to the Ravens), Panthers (+7 to Bengals), and Falcons (+3 to the Chargers) are all home underdogs.

But the Saints were home underdogs last week to the Raiders, so anything can happen.

