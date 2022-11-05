NFL Week 9 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

Another .500 week. The game lines have been rough the past couple of weeks, while the wild card picks are doing well. It seems as if the Minnesota Vikings are better than anyone thought, or the Arizona Cardinals might just be terrible. A late, questionable touchdown by the Green Bay Packers kept the tally from being better this week as well. This week, there are some dogs that should be favored and one team marching into a buzz saw. This is the week to get right for everyone. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 9 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 9 best bets

Season tally: 10-13-1

This line has come down a lot. This line opened as the Raiders being four-point favorites. This has quickly halved and now it is almost a toss-up game. It would have been much better at four, but the two points are still worth taking. This is the second long road trip in a row for the Raiders. Going cross country, to play a 1pm eastern game is very difficult for west coast teams. In their last game, the Raiders were blanked by the New Orleans Saints, as their bad offensive line issues cost them the game. One thing the Jaguars can do well is rush the passer. This shapes up to be a bad spot for the Raiders as a whole. The Jaguars cover the two points and should outright win this game.

Seattle Seahawks(+2) at Arizona Cardinals

Do the Cardinals stink or are the Seahawks overrated? This is such an odd line, especially for a divisional matchup. There is one rule to follow for divisional games. These teams are built to face each other, and they know each other very well. It pulls games closer than they probably should be. In that case, always take the points, especially when the teams are close. It would not be shocking if the Seahawks outright win this game, as Pete Carroll might be having his best coaching year ever. The added points are just a bonus though. Take the Seahawks and the points on the road.

The Patriots offense is mediocre at best; however, their defense can be outright nasty at times. For instance, against the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, the Patriots completely stopped these offenses. It is not like the Browns or Lions are bad either. The Lions are actually one of the highest scoring teams in the entire NFL, but when they faced the Patriots in Foxborough, they scored zero points. This week the Colts have a quarterback making his second career start. The Colts offense has been inept lately, scoring just 26 total points in two weeks. They will find scoring difficult again this week. The Patriots offense just needs to get to 20 to cover this spread. That happens, Patriots cover at home.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 5-3-0

Last week’s wild card pick hit, with the Miami Dolphins scoring four total touchdowns in the game. Touchdowns have treated the wild card picks well, so let’s pick another. In the Washington Commanders past two games, Taylor Heinicke has brought a spark to the offense. This is especially true for Terry McLaurin. In his first two starts of the season, Heinicke has targeted McLaurin 16 times. The volume is there and this week the Commanders have a favorable matchup. The Minnesota Vikings have allowed two passing touchdowns per game in their last three. This is good news for McLaurin and the Commanders. At +170 odds, McLaurin might be one of the best anytime touchdown scorer bets on the board. Terry McLaurin scores this week against the Vikings.

