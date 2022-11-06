Week 9 late games open thread

Week 16 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to take on Baltimore on Monday Night Football! Here is today’s late slate:

Seattle at Arizona

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay

The most important game in the second half of the day is clearly Tampa hosting the Rams. Tampa and the Saints are both fighting neck and neck for a chance at the NFC South title and New Orleans needs the Rams to win here (ugh) to help the cause. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

