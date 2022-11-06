CSC Staff Picks, Week 9: Not expected to be a great week for New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints are looking to rattle off a winning streak, but the staff here at Canal Street Chronicles is far from certain it will be a good week of football for the Saints.

The Carolina Panthers are unanimously predicted to fall to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals this week, but the other two division rivals in the NFC South provide more uncertainty. The Rams-Buccaneers and Falcons-Chargers game are not unanimous in either direction, and the eyes of the Who Dat Nation will be watching both games closely before they suit up against the Ravens on Monday Night Football (the Saints are still 2.5-point underdogs to the Ravens according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook).

But if Rams can defy the odds against the Buccaneers and odds-makers are right about the losses for the Falcons and the Panthers, the Saints could start Monday Night Football with a chance to take a firm lead in the division.

Elsewhere across the NFL, the Buffalo Bills are expected to dominate the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have no problems with the Tennessee Titans.

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight! Let’s hope the staff here is wrong.

Check out the odds for today’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.