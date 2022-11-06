Titans vs. Chiefs: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead tonight. These teams are leaders in their respective divisions and are looking to increase those leads with a win here. Will Patrick Mahomes have another magical night? Can the Titans slow down KC’s offense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

