New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Inactives

Week 9 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (3-5) are back home in Caesars Superdome about to face the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) for some Monday Night Football. WR Michael Thomas was placed on IR Thursday due to a dislocated toe and while WR Jarvis Landry did return to practice this week, it was just announced that he will not play tonight. The Saints also signed WR Kevin White off the practice squad and activated DB PJ Williams off injured reserve.

Kickoff is just minutes away so let’s take a look at tonight’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

RB Mark Ingram

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Marshon Lattimore

LB Chase Hansen

G Wyatt Davis

TE Nick Vannett

Baltimore Ravens:

TE Mark Andrews

RB Gus Edwards

WR Tylan Wallace

ILB Josh Bynes

OG Ben Cleveland

OLB David Ojabo

