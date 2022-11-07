Saints vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 9 matchup

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Tonight:

The Saints face the Ravens tonight on Monday Night Football. The Saints face an uphill battle to get back to .500, but in a weak NFC South it may not take much above that to win the division in the end. Baltimore looks to stand in their way, and the Saints will need to play at the level they did a week ago to pick up this crucial win.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 9 action:

Game time:

Monday, November 7th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)

-Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

(MNF not available in this package)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Baltimore Ravens radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +2; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Baltimore Beatdown

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.