Saints vs. Ravens: How to watch Week 9 matchup

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Tonight:
Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-5)
The Saints face the Ravens tonight on Monday Night Football. The Saints face an uphill battle to get back to .500, but in a weak NFC South it may not take much above that to win the division in the end. Baltimore looks to stand in their way, and the Saints will need to play at the level they did a week ago to pick up this crucial win.
Here are your links to follow all of tonight’s Saints Week 9 action:
Game time:
Monday, November 7th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST
Location:
Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana
Weather Forecast:
Perfect conditions under the dome
TV Broadcasts: ESPN’s Monday Night Football (National)
-Joe Buck, Troy Aikman
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
(MNF not available in this package)
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 225 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Baltimore Ravens radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL+ (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +2; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
Black Jerseys and Black Pants
Opponent Blog:
