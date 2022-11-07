Saints vs. Ravens: Monday Night Football open thread

Monday Night Football - Week 9

The Saints face the Ravens under the lights of the Superdome on Monday Night Football. It took nearly half a season to happen, but we finally saw the Saints play a complete game last week, a game where they showed their potential and resiliency, despite injuries. Now they have another chance to do just that, but this time on a national stage with a primetime audience. Baltimore stands as a far greater challenge than the Vegas team they met a week ago, but the Saints have shown they have what it takes to play at a higher level. Let’s get this one started!

Kickoff:

Monday, November 7th - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Location:

Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Weather Forecast:

Perfect conditions under the dome

Odds:

Saints +2; Over/Under 47.5, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Black Jerseys and Black Pants

Opponent Blog:

Baltimore Beatdown

Here’s to the Saints winning back-to-back games! Who Dat!

