Fleur-de-Links, November 7: Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram ruled out for MNF

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
/ new
Minnesota Vikings&nbsp;v New Orleans Saints Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints Injury Report - New Orleans Saints

Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore have both been ruled out for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens, while Jarvis Landry is questionable.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara appears to punch man in Las Vegas casino, new video shows - FOX News

A new video has been revealed of Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas incident.

The NFL Responds To The New Alvin Kamara Video - The Spun

According to Mike Florio, the new video does not affect Kamara’s status.

Saints’ Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism - NFL

Alvin Kamara has defending Michael Thomas following the latest news of Thomas’ season-ending injury.

Saints vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 148-107 roll - CBS Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are currently only 1.5-point favorites against the Saints in the upcoming MNF game.

Ravens Rule Out All Pro Pass Catcher For Week 9 v Saints - Heavy

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out for the Saints’ Week 9 game.

Prisco’s NFL Week 9 picks: Commanders stun Vikings; Saints upset Ravens; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid - CBS Sports

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco predicts the Saints will be victorious against the Baltimore Ravens.

