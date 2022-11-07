Fleur-de-Links, November 7: Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram ruled out for MNF

Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore have both been ruled out for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens, while Jarvis Landry is questionable.

A new video has been revealed of Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas incident.

According to Mike Florio, the new video does not affect Kamara’s status.

Alvin Kamara has defending Michael Thomas following the latest news of Thomas’ season-ending injury.

The Baltimore Ravens are currently only 1.5-point favorites against the Saints in the upcoming MNF game.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out for the Saints’ Week 9 game.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco predicts the Saints will be victorious against the Baltimore Ravens.