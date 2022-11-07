Fleur-de-Links, November 7: Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram ruled out for MNF

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints Injury Report - New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram and Marshon Lattimore have both been ruled out for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens, while Jarvis Landry is questionable.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara appears to punch man in Las Vegas casino, new video shows - FOX News
A new video has been revealed of Alvin Kamara’s Las Vegas incident.
The NFL Responds To The New Alvin Kamara Video - The Spun
According to Mike Florio, the new video does not affect Kamara’s status.
Saints’ Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism - NFL
Alvin Kamara has defending Michael Thomas following the latest news of Thomas’ season-ending injury.
Saints vs. Ravens odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 148-107 roll - CBS Sports
The Baltimore Ravens are currently only 1.5-point favorites against the Saints in the upcoming MNF game.
Ravens Rule Out All Pro Pass Catcher For Week 9 v Saints - Heavy
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been ruled out for the Saints’ Week 9 game.
Prisco’s NFL Week 9 picks: Commanders stun Vikings; Saints upset Ravens; Bucs beat Rams to snap skid - CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco predicts the Saints will be victorious against the Baltimore Ravens.
An updated look at the Bike Zone in parking lot 3, brought to you by @Chevron, the human energy company!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 7, 2022
Free, convenient, & protected bike parking across from Champions Square now featuring @binboxlockers to store helmets, bike lights, non-regulation bags and more. pic.twitter.com/n19yjuh1u7
Mills' family ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/PTFTHVAiUo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 6, 2022
Dome Patrol members and family members visit #Saints— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 7, 2022
PHOTOS: https://t.co/wINT8BYYEs pic.twitter.com/erks72DbCG
