CSC Monday Night Football Pick: Saints can steal a win and division lead against the Ravens

The New Orleans Saints are back in primetime, home in the Superdome to host former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are currently 2-point favorites heading into the game, but this is the same margin from the odds-makers last week when the Saints were 2-point home underdogs to the Las Vegans Raiders. And we all know how that went down. Here’s how I see it tonight:

Ravens (5-3) at Saints (3-5)

If the Saints were ever going to be energized for a game, it should be this one. They’re playing in front of their home crowd on primetime football. They know they are a win away from joining a three-way tie for first place in the division. They just saw the rest of the Week 9 slate include a beatdown by the Cincinnati Bengals against the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons end up taking a textbook Falcons loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eventually won their game against the Los Angeles Rams, Tom Brady looked mortal to say the least. The division is open, and the Saints have a chance to steal one against a banged-up Ravens team that will be without their top pass-catching option in Mark Andrews.

Pick: Saints

