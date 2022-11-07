Ravens outclass the Saints 27-13 in the Dome

After playing their most complete game of the season in a 24-0 victory against the Los Angeles Raiders last week, the New Orleans Saints (3-5) were facing a tougher opponent in the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) and their MVP-caliber quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Saints were trying to keep pace with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) in the underachieving NFC South. For their part, the Ravens were trying to consolidate their lead in the AFC North and avoid falling into a virtual tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the first half, the Saints would find themselves trailing 7-0 after the first quarter, once where the offense went nowhere with the Ravens’ defense clearly dictating the run of play early. Lamar Jackson on the other hand would find his rookie receiver Isaiah Likely for a touchdown late in the first quarter to give Baltimore its first lead of the game.

In the second quarter, with the Saints’ offense having reverted back to its inept version, New Orleans would punt for the fourth time, giving Baltimore the ball at its own 19-yard line. The Ravens would then drive 81 yards in over seven minutes to score another touchdown and take a 14-0 lead with two minutes left in the half.

New Orleans would finally move the ball and engineer a drive into Raven’s territory, but Andy Dalton would miss a wide open Marquez Callaway in the end zone, forcing the Saints to eventually settle for a field goal, going into halftime down 14-3.

In the second half, the Ravens would start with the ball and run it down the Saints’ proverbial throat with relative ease. Baltimore would settle for a short field goal by Justin Tucker to take a 17-3 lead following yet another time-consuming drive.

The Saints’ offense would continue its in-game resurgence, driving once again inside the Ravens’ red zone, but failing once again to punch it in, and settling for another field goal to make the score 17-6 late in the third quarter of a fast-moving game.

The 11-point advantage for the Ravens would stand at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Saints offense would not. Andy Dalton would get sacked repeatedly by an aggressive Ravens’ front, with New Orleans staying stuck at six points. Baltimore on the other and would run the ball at will to take a 20-6 lead.

On the ensuing Saints’ drive, the Andy Dalton customary turnover would happen after a pass batted in the air was intercepted by Ravens defensive end Justin Houston at the Saints’ 17-yard line. Baltimore would quickly capitalize, with running back Kenyan Drake running easily into the end zone to give the Ravens a 27-6 lead with about half the quarter to go.

The Saints would then proceed to putting lipstick on the ugliness of the game, with the Ravens running a soft prevent-defense to get out of Dodge with minimal injuries. Dalton would then hit Juwan Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown pass as Ravens defenders thought Johnson had gone out of bounds and stopped their pursuit. With the score 27-13, the Ravens would bleed the clock by running the ball, punting with 28 seconds left in the game.

With 23 seconds to go, New Orleans would concede, running one final rushing play as the game ends in defeat for the Black and Gold.

The Saints are now 3-6 on the year, still not having won back-to-back games this year. New Orleans remains third in the NFC South, one game behind the 4-5 Falcons and Buccaneers.

Below is a quarter by quarter recap of the game

FIRST HALF

First Quarter

Saints start with the ball after the Ravens win the toss and defer. Dalton finds Chris Olave for a first down on the first play of the game. Saints break down on the o-line and fail on third down and punt.

Ravens take over at their 11-yard line, and after a first down via penalty, Baltimore stalls and punts.

Saints take over at their 16-yard line. Saints cannot run up the middle as Roquan Smith makes two big stops on Alvin Kamara and forces another punt.

Ravens take over at their 24-yard line and get into Saints’ territory. Ravens get near the red zone and Lamar Jackson finds Isaiah Likely for a touchdown.

NO: 0 - BAL: 7

Saints return the kickoff to their 20-yard line. A holding on the first play of the drive sets New Orleans back at their 10-yard line. On third down, Andy Dalton is sacked and the Saints have to punt as the quarter ends.

Second Quarter

Ravens take over at their 33-yard line. Baltimore gains a first down but eventually stalls and punts.

Saints begin at their 22-yard line. After a false start penalty, Saints face a 3rd-and-3, stall again and punt for the 4th time.

Ravens take over at their 19-yard line. Jackson moves the Ravens into Saints’ territory by using his elusiveness and his feet.

Jackson gets the Ravens into the red zone. Baltimore scores a touchdown on a run into the end zone by Kenyan Drake untouched in the end zone.

NO: 0 - BAL: 14

Saints take over at their 25-yard line and drive to midfield with Dalton throwing the ball. New Orleans gets into Baltimore territory and Dalton finds Chris Olave inside the red zone on a beautiful route.

Dalton misses on a touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway. Saints eventually stall and Wil Lutz makes a 33-yard field goal as the half ends.

NO: 3 - BAL: 14

SECOND HALF

Third Quarter

Saints kickoff and the Ravens start at their 25-yard line. Baltimore runs on the first two plays with Kenyan Drake for a first down. A personal foul on the Saints pushes the Ravens into Saints’ territory. Ravens get inside the red zone running the ball down the Saints’ throat. On third down in the red zone, the Ravens stall and Justin Tucker makes a 32-yard field goal.

NO: 3 - BAL: 17

Saints take over at their 25-yard line. Saints gain two first downs on a run by Kamara and a pass by Taysom Hill to get into Ravens’ territory. Chris Olave continues to show great route-running ability to keep the Saints’ drive alive. Dalton finds Kevin White for a first down in the red zone. Saints get to the 10-yard line, but Dalton gets sacked on third down and Saints settle for a field goal as Lutz makes a 37-yarder.

NO: 6 - BAL: 17

Ravens start t their 25-yard line and face a 3rd-and-10 as the quarter ends.

Fourth Quarter

Saints force a punt and return the ball to their own 31-yard line, Saints go three-and-out as Dalton gets sacked on third down, the fourth sack by the Ravens’ defense in the game.

Ravens start from their 37-yard line and run the ball into Saints’ territory. gashing the Saints’ defense on the ground. Jackson and Drake run over and around an exhausted Saints defense and into the red zone. Ravens eventually stall and Justin Tucker makes a 41-yard field goal.

NO: 6 - BAL: 20

Saints take over at their 25-yard line and on the first play, Justin Houston intercepts a batted pass by Andy Dalton, giving Baltimore the ball at the Saints’ 17-yard line.

Ravens quickly get near the goal line and Kenyan Drake runs into the end zone for a touchdown.

NO: 6 - BAL: 27

Saints return the kickoff to their 15-yard line and drive the ball into Raven’s territory as Baltimore starts playing prevent defense. Juwan Johnson gets a 41-yard touchdown reception as the Ravens thought he was out of bounds.

NO: 13 - BAL: 27

Ravens return a short kickoff to their 20-yard line and keep running the ball, as a deflated Saints’ defense cannot stop them. After the two-minute warning, Baltimore ices the game by bleeding the clock to 28 second before punting.

Saints are now 3-6 on the season, while the Ravens are 6-3 on the year.