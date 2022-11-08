Fantasy football waiver wire targets for Week 10

The NFL has now reached the double digits for the regular season. For those in fantasy football, the playoff push continues. The NFL season has been incredibly surprising, making traditional fantasy players irrelevant while others have risen to being potential league winners. Even this late in the season, players can emerge and win fantasy championships. The focus should always be on getting a better roster each week, even if a slot or two are gambles. The following are players to help your team make the playoff push. These are the waiver wire targets for week 10 of the fantasy football season.

Jordan Wilkins, Running Back, Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor missed the game in week 9 due to injury. Backup Deon Jackson was banged up and was in and out of the lineup as well. It seems as if Wilkins could be next man up going into week 10. This hinges on Taylor’s injury status but running back needy teams should take a shot at the perennial backup. Wilkins last saw meaningful football action way back in weeks 7 and 8 of the 2020 season. He averaged over four yards a carry and seven yards a catch in these games. Wilkins might be one of the few running backs left standing on the Colts, especially if the team decides to shut down star players like Taylor due to this season being lost already.

Jeff Wilson, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

Jeff Wilson was added to the Dolphins roster right before the trade deadline. Wilson is familiar with the Mike McDaniels system and immediately made a fantasy impact, playing in 49% of the offensive plays for the team. It seems like the Dolphins backfield is already going to be split, which probably suits Wilson and incumbent Raheem Mostert. Both players have had a questionable injury history, so being able to take some hits from one another should help both with sustainability. For fantasy players though, both are worth a stash. Mostert has been a workhorse the past few weeks and needs the help. Wilson could see more action in week 10 but the Dolphins do have their bye in week 11, so make sure to plan for that.

Terrace Marshall, Wide Receiver, Carolina Panthers

Since the Panthers fired Matt Rhule, Marshall has seen his snap count rise each week. Marshall actually started the past two weeks for the Panthers, where his snap count was over 90% in each game. The Panthers have been playing from behind most games, leading to 15 total targets for Marshall while starting. Since the Panthers are rebuilding, young players like Marshall are likely to keep starting games. This is Marshall’s second year in the league, but he needs to show he can stay healthy and interested in the game. Production will likely be volatile as the Panthers are rotating three average quarterbacks, but Marshall still belongs on rosters, especially in deep leagues.

Michael Bandy, Wide Receiver, Los Angeles Chargers

It looks like the Chargers are going to be rolling with DeAndre Carter, Josh Palmer and Michael Bandy for the foreseeable future at wide receiver. Mike Williams is on the injured reserve list and Keenan Allen has been unable to recover from constant injury this season. Bandy was on the field for 80% of the Chargers offensive plays this past game and was targeted eight times. This was third on the team behind Palmer and Austin Ekeler. Week 9 was Bandy’s first start of the year, and he passed Carter in targets. Bandy could be the second or third receiver for this team which just needs to get the offense going to be able to compete in the AFC West.

Cole Kmet, Tight End, Chicago Bears

One of this author’s preseason darlings was Cole Kmet, so it is good to see him on this list. The Bears entire offense was awful the first several weeks of the season but has come to life recently. Kmet has continually played for the team, never having under an 83% snap count in any game this season, but the offensive production did not match the usage. In week 9, it seems that Justin Fields figured out how to get the ball to Kmet. Kmet was targeted six times and scored two touchdowns. He has scored in back-to-back games for the Bears. The Bears also traded for Chase Claypool which might help Kmet in the middle of the field even more going forward. The upcoming matchups look great for Kmet, with games against the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, and Green Bay Packers upcoming. In the shallow tight end slot, Kmet could be a tight end one going forward.

