The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ loss to Baltimore

The Good: Chris Olave

The rookie wide receiver continues to impress as the Saints’ WR1. He leads all rookies in receiving yards and was one of the sole bright spots in the Saints offense on Monday night. He consistently got open when the New Orleans Saints needed him to and was able to make plays to move the chains on the Saints scoring drives. The Ohio State product has been a real bright spot in the absence of the Saints’ veteran receivers and is making a real run at the NFC’s OROY award.

The Bad: Run defense

The Baltimore Ravens are the #2 rushing offense in the league, so it is expected that they will be productive on the ground. Still, allowing them to gain 188 yards on the ground and control the clock for the entire game is disappointing given the Saints last outing against Josh Jacobs. Kenyan Drake, the Ravens third string RB, ran for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns while Lamar contributed 82 yards of his own on 11 carries. Lamar is one of the most frustrating players to defend in the NFL, but the Saints defense simply wasn’t able to make plays when they needed to last night to get the Ravens offense off the field.

The Ugly: Offensive line

The Saints offensive line played their worst game of the season on Monday, as Andy Dalton was seemingly under pressure all night and was sacked 4 times. Justin Houston looked like he was back in Kansas City with 2.5 sacks, and the passing offense was severely limited as Dalton was throwing from an unclean pocket for seemingly most of the game. The run blocking was not much better either as the Saints ran for just 48 yards on 15 attempts. This was an overall bad game by the offense, but it all starts up front. Dalton did not have his best game either, but if he were given a cleaner pocket, I think the Saints would have been in a better position in the fourth quarter.

