Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints lose to Baltimore Ravens

New Orleans Saints News:
Ravens outclass the Saints 27-13 in the Dome - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints fall to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.
Chris Olave runs route to perfection on Taysom Hill pass | Saints-Ravens Highlights - New Orleans Saints
A highlight of Chris Olave catching a pass from Taysom Hill.
Juwan Johnson’s tightrope act is a sight to behold on 41-yard TD reception - NFL
Video of Juwan Johnson catching his 3rd touchdown pass of the season.
Chris Olave provides big piece of New Orleans Saints offense against Baltimore - New Orleans Saints
A look at how Chris Olave, Kaden Ellis, Pete Werner, and Wil Lutz contributed to the Saints’ gameplay.
Sean Payton went on the ManningCast during the Saints-Ravens game. Here’s what he had to say. - NOLA
Appearing on the ManningCast, Sean Payton says that he is enjoying his job with Fox and notes that the game was rough for the Saints.
Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints
Quotes from Dennis Allen and Andy Dalton on the Saints’ loss.
New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles
Mark Ingram, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Chase Hansen, Nick Vannett, and Wyatt Davis were all inactive for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Watch Live: #Saints Postgame Show#BALvsNO
McCoy (calf) questionable to return for Saints
Respect @Mathieu_Era
@shonrp2 pic.twitter.com/BL1a5cp3Ar
