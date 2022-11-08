Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints lose to Baltimore Ravens

The Saints fall to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

A highlight of Chris Olave catching a pass from Taysom Hill.

Video of Juwan Johnson catching his 3rd touchdown pass of the season.

A look at how Chris Olave, Kaden Ellis, Pete Werner, and Wil Lutz contributed to the Saints’ gameplay.

Appearing on the ManningCast, Sean Payton says that he is enjoying his job with Fox and notes that the game was rough for the Saints.

Quotes from Dennis Allen and Andy Dalton on the Saints’ loss.

Mark Ingram, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Chase Hansen, Nick Vannett, and Wyatt Davis were all inactive for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens.