Fleur-de-Links, November 8: Saints lose to Baltimore Ravens

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Ravens outclass the Saints 27-13 in the Dome - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints fall to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Chris Olave runs route to perfection on Taysom Hill pass | Saints-Ravens Highlights - New Orleans Saints

A highlight of Chris Olave catching a pass from Taysom Hill.

Juwan Johnson’s tightrope act is a sight to behold on 41-yard TD reception - NFL

Video of Juwan Johnson catching his 3rd touchdown pass of the season.

Chris Olave provides big piece of New Orleans Saints offense against Baltimore - New Orleans Saints

A look at how Chris Olave, Kaden Ellis, Pete Werner, and Wil Lutz contributed to the Saints’ gameplay.

Sean Payton went on the ManningCast during the Saints-Ravens game. Here’s what he had to say. - NOLA

Appearing on the ManningCast, Sean Payton says that he is enjoying his job with Fox and notes that the game was rough for the Saints.

Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints

Quotes from Dennis Allen and Andy Dalton on the Saints’ loss.

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Mark Ingram, Jarvis Landry, Marshon Lattimore, Chase Hansen, Nick Vannett, and Wyatt Davis were all inactive for the Saints game against the Baltimore Ravens.

