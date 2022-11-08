Saints favored on the road against the Steelers for the first time in 2022

After an embarrassing loss at home to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints are looking to get back on track in what is a winnable NFC South. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as 2.5-point road favorites against their Week 10 opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Because home teams are typically favored by 3 points as a matter of course, a 3-point line here means the odds-makers believe the Saints to be almost a touchdown better than the Steelers if the two teams played on a neutral site.

For all of the Saints’ problems, the Steelers have had their own fair share. Pittsburgh has seen a change at quarterback from Mitchell Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett fail to inspire. The Steelers offense hasn’t really gotten things going consistently in 2022 and running back Najee Harris has only scored one rushing touchdown all season and hasn’t topped 75 rushing yards in a single game.

For the Saints, the key will be if their offense can rebound from what was a poor showing against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s not too late to right the ship, but the Saints need to get focused if they want a shot at the division title in the NFC South.

