Saints Reacts Survey, Week 10: What should change first?

Let’s get right to it: the New Orleans Saints are not playing good football right now.

But what is the bigger concern? Is it that the Saints clearly don’t have a long-term answer at quarterback, with neither Jameis Winston nor Andy Dalton impressing when given the starting role? Or instead is it that head coach Dennis Allen just cannot seem to inspire his team to play the level we originally thought possible this offseason?

This is a chicken-and-the-egg conundrum. Is Dennis Allen the victim of an old and injured roster that struggles to find wins with a below average quarterback? Or is a quarterback for the Saints the victim of poor coaching that is not able to get the highest level of play out of the signal-caller? Or maybe is it both?

In any event, decide which you think needs to be address first: head coach or quarterback. Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

