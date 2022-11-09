3 takeaways from the Saints loss to the Ravens

1. Andy Dalton still doesn’t have it in primetime

For whatever reason the Saints quarterback still struggles in primetime games. It isn’t uncommon, as Viking QB Kirk Cousins has a similar issue, but it is still something that is disconcerting as the Saints most important game of the year happens to be an upcoming game in Tampa on Monday night in Week 13. This loss now drops Dalton to 6-20 in primetime games in his career, one of the worst marks for a QB since 2000. Jameis Winston should be healthy by now, and if Dalton can’t keep playing well in non-primetime games, the Saints may need to make a change.

2. Chris Olave is a stud

We’ve known this for a few weeks now, but last night it seemed like Olave was the only offensive weapon the Saints had, which has been the truth in the passing game since Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas have gone down with injury. Olave caught nearly a third of Daltons attempts and yards on MNF, and has continued to thrive even as the WR1 and getting the most attention from pass defenses. If it weren’t for Kenneth Walker III, Olave would be the frontrunner for NFC OROY, and should still garner much consideration for the honor.

3. Last week was not a turning point for the defense

The Saints defense still has some issue, specifically on the defensive line. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens rushing offense ran for 188 yards as the defensive line was not able to keep the Ravens rushers from reaching the second level. The Saints did sack Lamar three times, but only one of these came from a linemen in David Onyemata. The defense still needs to play better despite the shutout last week, and it needs to start up front.

