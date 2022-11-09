 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, November 9: Saints favorites against Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 10

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
NFL: SEP 11 Saints at Falcons Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints favored on the road against the Steelers for the first time in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

‘We Felt Like He Was The Top-Rated QB:’ Saints’ HC Dennis Allen On Kenny Pickett - Chat Sports

Dennis Allen spoke highly of Pittsburgh Steelers quaterback Kenny Pickett during a conference call.

Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves - Saints News Network

The Saints have reportedly signed running back Derrick Gore.

Saints host several free agent running backs on Tuesday - Yahoo! Sports

In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints also hosted running backs JaQuan Hardy and Antonio Williams.

New Orleans Saints cut Brett Hundley, Wyatt Davis and Jake Funk - 24/7 Sports

The Saints have reportedly cut quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Jake Funk, and guard Wyatt Davis.

Marshon Lattimore Has No Timetable To Return - Rotoballer

Dennis Allen gave no timetable for a return for Marshon Lattimore.

Allen: Saints have to be “more consistent”- WGNO

Video of Dennis Allen’s interview with local New Orleans reporters.

