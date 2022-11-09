Fleur-de-Links, November 9: Saints favorites against Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 10

The Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.

Dennis Allen spoke highly of Pittsburgh Steelers quaterback Kenny Pickett during a conference call.

The Saints have reportedly signed running back Derrick Gore.

In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints also hosted running backs JaQuan Hardy and Antonio Williams.

The Saints have reportedly cut quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Jake Funk, and guard Wyatt Davis.

Dennis Allen gave no timetable for a return for Marshon Lattimore.

Video of Dennis Allen’s interview with local New Orleans reporters.

Alontae Taylor vs Ravens:



• 26 coverage snaps

• 8 targets

• 3 receptions allowed (36 yards)

• 1 PBU

• 0 TD allowed



The Saints rookie CB looked impressive on MNF pic.twitter.com/KU8A9vXFgP — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 8, 2022