Fleur-de-Links, November 9: Saints favorites against Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 10

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints favored on the road against the Steelers for the first time in 2022 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 2.5-point favorites on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
‘We Felt Like He Was The Top-Rated QB:’ Saints’ HC Dennis Allen On Kenny Pickett - Chat Sports
Dennis Allen spoke highly of Pittsburgh Steelers quaterback Kenny Pickett during a conference call.
Saints Sign a RB Among Tuesday Moves - Saints News Network
The Saints have reportedly signed running back Derrick Gore.
Saints host several free agent running backs on Tuesday - Yahoo! Sports
In addition to Derrick Gore, the Saints also hosted running backs JaQuan Hardy and Antonio Williams.
New Orleans Saints cut Brett Hundley, Wyatt Davis and Jake Funk - 24/7 Sports
The Saints have reportedly cut quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Jake Funk, and guard Wyatt Davis.
Marshon Lattimore Has No Timetable To Return - Rotoballer
Dennis Allen gave no timetable for a return for Marshon Lattimore.
Allen: Saints have to be “more consistent”- WGNO
Video of Dennis Allen’s interview with local New Orleans reporters.
Tre with the jetpack #Saints | #Panzura pic.twitter.com/jjHmoMRbHe— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 9, 2022
Alontae Taylor vs Ravens:— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) November 8, 2022
• 26 coverage snaps
• 8 targets
• 3 receptions allowed (36 yards)
• 1 PBU
• 0 TD allowed
The Saints rookie CB looked impressive on MNF pic.twitter.com/KU8A9vXFgP
Tyrann Mathieu and some of his #Saints teammates passed out turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to local families today as part of Tyrann’s annual holiday giving event: “Tyrann’s Turkeys” ￼ pic.twitter.com/FZM5XSaMng— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 8, 2022
Loading comments...