NFL Picks Week 13: How The Mighty Have Fallen

The New Orleans Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. Both teams are coming into this game off of losses, which has been said far too often this season. Winning this game could keep the Saints’ hopes for the NFC South title afloat while a loss would sink any remaining hope. Suffice to say, this is a huge game for the Saints. Too many people, including the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook, seem to think another Saints loss in this game is more than likely, but the Saints have often been near their best against Brady’s Bucs. These teams were among the NFC’s best not long ago, but the mighty have fallen this year, and after this game is over, one of these teams may very well fall out of the NFC South race for good.

Let’s take a look at this and all of the NFL action in Week 13.

Last week I went 11-5

I told you so: Panthers over Broncos!

What do I know: Falcons over Commanders?

***

WEEK 13

Thursday, December 1st- Thursday Night Football

Bills(8-3) at Patriots(6-5)

Buffalo’s offensive attack will stress the New England defense to exhaustion, and the Pats offense won't be able to keep up. Buffalo wins 40-20.

Pick: Bills

***

Sunday, December 4th - Early Games

Steelers(4-7) at Falcons(5-7)

Atlanta will control the game and the clock with their ground game, keeping George Pickens from embarrassing them too much. Atlanta wins 28-14.

Pick: Falcons

***

Broncos(3-8) at Ravens(7-4)

Baltimore’s defense will completely shut down the Denver run game, forcing Denver’s hopes on Russell Wilson. You know what that means. Baltimore wins 24-10.

Pick: Ravens

***

Packers(4-8) at Bears(3-9)

When all else fails, and most everything has for Green Bay this season, the Packers will always beat Chicago. Green Bay wins 32-17.

Pick: Packers

***

Jaguars(4-7) at Lions(4-7)

Surprisingly enough, it will be the Detroit defense that comes up with the biggest plays in this one. Detroit wins 30-16.

Pick: Lions

***

Browns(4-7) at Texans(1-9-1)

For Better or for worse, the Deshaun Watson era in Cleveland begins where Watson’s NFL journey began, in Houston. It is clearly no coincidence Watson makes his first start, following his suspension for his reprehensible actions, against his former team. Cleveland wins 21-14.

Pick: Browns

***

Jets(7-4) at Vikings(9-2)

Justin Jefferson against Sauce Gardner will be worth the price of admission, but it will ultimately be the Minnesota ground game that gets the best of the Jets defense. Minnesota wins 29-23.

Pick: Vikings

***

Commanders(7-5) at Giants(7-4)

This pivotal NFC East showdown will come down to a late touchdown pass by the Giants on the final drive. New York wins 27-20.

Pick: Giants

***

Titans(7-4) at Eagles(10-1)

Neither team will have much interest in passing the ball, but a career performance from AJ Brown will be the difference in this close battle of teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Philadelphia wins 29-28.

Pick: Eagles

***

Sunday, December 4th - Late Games

Seahawks(6-5) at Rams(3-8)

The Rams’ descent into the abyss continues with another loss, this time against a division rival. Seattle wins 23-14.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Dolphins(8-3) at 49ers(7-4)

Tua and the Miami passing attack against San Francisco’s top-ranked defense, fresh off a shutout, will be a fantastic matchup. Ultimately, Miami’s speed will overwhelm the Niners in a bad matchup for them. Miami wins 37-21.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Chiefs(9-2) at Bengals(7-4) - Game of the Week

This rematch of January’s AFC Championship Game has a lot to live up to, and live up to it, this one will. Cincinnati wins 31-28.

Pick: Bengals

***

Chargers(6-5) at Raiders(4-7)

This AFC West battle will come down to an overtime game-winning field goal by the Chargers. Los Angeles wins 30-27.

Pick: Chargers

***

Sunday Night Football

Colts(4-7-1) at Cowboys(8-3)

Dallas’ defense will be too much for Saturday’s Colts to handle. Dallas wins 24-13.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Monday, December 5th - Monday Night Football

Saints(4-8) at Buccaneers(5-6)

The 4-2 record the Saints hold against Tom Brady and Tampa inform the uninformed that the Saints are simply a bad matchup for the Bucs. Following an inspired, yet fruitless, performance last week, the Saints defense will once again find a way to give their offense every chance to win the game, which they will do this time around. A precarious and tense 7-6 Saints lead gets extended thanks to a late Saints touchdown, to the relief of Saints fans everywhere. The win extends hope for the NFC South title for the Saints... for now. Saints win 14-6.

Pick: Saints

***

That’s how I see Week 13 going down. The Saints can turn the tide of their division chances while taking down a rival with a huge win. Leave us your picks, comments, and insight below!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel