Saints Reacts Survey, Week 13: A full rebuild on the horizon?

The New Orleans Saints will be playing to keep their playoff hopes alive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football this week. A win and they’re still well within the divisional race. A loss, and they likely need to start focusing on 2023 and beyond.

So that now begs the question: should the New Orleans Saints be considering a full rebuild? We’ve seen around the league how “partial” rebuilds are rarely successful, look at the Carolina Panthers the past few years since the departure of Cam Newton. On the other hand, consider what the Panthers are doing now, shipping away someone like Christian McCaffrey for future draft picks.

Do you think the Saints should consider something similar? Should the Saints trade away anyone with value to start a full rebuild? Who should they keep? Who should they try to move? Vote in the poll. Explain in the comments. Send me presents.

