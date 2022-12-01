 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, December 1: Chris Olave on pace for historic season

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints power rankings: Week 13 - Canal Street Chronicles

The Saints are ranked on average at #22 in the most recent NFL power rankings.

Somehow, Andy Dalton is PFF’s highest-graded Saints player on offense through Week 12 - Yahoo! Sports

Andy Dalton is not only the highest-rated player on the Saints offense according to PFF, he also has fifth-highest passer rating of all QBs in the NFL.

Jahri Evans and Jeff Duncan on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 30, 2022 - New Orleans Saints

Saints Hall of Fame guard Jahri Evans appeared with sports columnist Jeff Duncan on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

Saints’ Chris Olave Eyeing Historic Rookie Season - Saints News Network

Chris Olave is on pace to be one of only 3 players to acheive 1,000 passing yards in their first season with the Saints, joining Michael Thomas and Marques Colston.

1 Insane Stat For Saints’ Rookie WR Chris Olave Thus Far - Yardbreaker

Chris Olave has had only 1 drop out of 88 targets this year.

Scott Fujita is the head of school at All Saints’ Day School in Carmel Valley, Calif. - The Advocate

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Fujita is the head of All Saints’ Day School.

Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023 - Saints News Network

Running back, defensive back, quarterback, and wide receiver are all named as team needs for the Saints to address in 2023.

