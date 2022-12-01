Fleur-de-Links, December 1: Chris Olave on pace for historic season

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints power rankings: Week 13 - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are ranked on average at #22 in the most recent NFL power rankings.
Somehow, Andy Dalton is PFF’s highest-graded Saints player on offense through Week 12 - Yahoo! Sports
Andy Dalton is not only the highest-rated player on the Saints offense according to PFF, he also has fifth-highest passer rating of all QBs in the NFL.
Jahri Evans and Jeff Duncan on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | November 30, 2022 - New Orleans Saints
Saints Hall of Fame guard Jahri Evans appeared with sports columnist Jeff Duncan on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.
Saints’ Chris Olave Eyeing Historic Rookie Season - Saints News Network
Chris Olave is on pace to be one of only 3 players to acheive 1,000 passing yards in their first season with the Saints, joining Michael Thomas and Marques Colston.
1 Insane Stat For Saints’ Rookie WR Chris Olave Thus Far - Yardbreaker
Chris Olave has had only 1 drop out of 88 targets this year.
Scott Fujita is the head of school at All Saints’ Day School in Carmel Valley, Calif. - The Advocate
Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Fujita is the head of All Saints’ Day School.
Positions the Saints Need to Address in 2023 - Saints News Network
Running back, defensive back, quarterback, and wide receiver are all named as team needs for the Saints to address in 2023.
Chris Olave leads all @NFL rookies in receptions (56) & rec yards (822)— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022
He is 316 rec yards away from the #Saints rookie record (1,137 rec yds by Michael Thomas in 2016) pic.twitter.com/e7lKK3gnFe
Rashid Shaheed's 35-yard gain was the top Saints catch of the week! #Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/mZyoxkinR7— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022
4th and goal... Saints stop ✊@ErinESummers is here with this week's Expert Analysis #Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/pedhEEhWGj— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022
