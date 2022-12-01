Fleur-de-Links, December 1: Chris Olave on pace for historic season

The Saints are ranked on average at #22 in the most recent NFL power rankings.

Andy Dalton is not only the highest-rated player on the Saints offense according to PFF, he also has fifth-highest passer rating of all QBs in the NFL.

Saints Hall of Fame guard Jahri Evans appeared with sports columnist Jeff Duncan on the most recent episode of the Saints podcast.

Chris Olave is on pace to be one of only 3 players to acheive 1,000 passing yards in their first season with the Saints, joining Michael Thomas and Marques Colston.

Chris Olave has had only 1 drop out of 88 targets this year.

Former New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Fujita is the head of All Saints’ Day School.

Running back, defensive back, quarterback, and wide receiver are all named as team needs for the Saints to address in 2023.

Chris Olave leads all @NFL rookies in receptions (56) & rec yards (822)



He is 316 rec yards away from the #Saints rookie record (1,137 rec yds by Michael Thomas in 2016) pic.twitter.com/e7lKK3gnFe — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 30, 2022