Bills vs. Patriots: ‘Thursday Night Football’ open thread

It’s an AFC East showdown tonight. Join us here to discuss the game!

By Wallace Delery
The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills tonight outside Boston. Buffalo is looking to stay atop the AFC East along with Miami, while New England is looking to move past New York in the division. Can the Pats defense slow down the Bills? Will Josh Allen keep the Bills offense rolling tonight? Let’s tune in to find out!

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, Massachusetts

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

