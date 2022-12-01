Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs 49ers

This is just painful to rehash.

You go on the road against one of the better offenses of this league, hold them to one of their lowest point totals of the season, and yet you get shut out for the first time in 20 years?

Make it make sense.

To add salt to that wound, the last four times you’ve been shutout were all done by the Niners. That’s consistency.

Let's look at what stood out.

Kamara has a fumbling problem

It’s crazy to say this considering he’s never had an issue throughout his career, only fumbling once per season.

However, 41 fumbled twice against the Niners and that puts him at 4 for the season.

I wonder why he never braces the football when he gets hit? Why isn’t he protecting the football when defenders are coming for it?

If they still punch it out after you brace, good play by the defense. But if the runner isn’t doing everything he can protect the football, that’s on him.

Kaden Elliss has been huge for the Saints

With Pete Werner out with an injury, fans got worried about who would fill his shoes.

Kaden Elliss has done just that.

With his recent stretch of big games, he’s now fourth on the team with 52 tackles, third on the team in sacks with 4.5, and has really been a lightning spark for this group as of late.

Once Werner returns from injury, this linebacking corps may be the best in the league.

It’s time for a change at QB (again)

I advocated a long time ago for Andy Dalton to replace Jameis Winston because of his injuries.

That happened.

However, now that Jameis is as healthy as he will be in-season, it’s time to go back to him.

This offense clearly needs a fire, and Dalton just isn’t providing it. Olave has been great, Kamara has shown flashes, but nobody else offensively is truly making big plays.

The New Orleans Saints need to change the way they’re doing things in 2022, and I think it starts at quarterback.

