Saints, Bucs release initial injury report ahead of Monday’s game

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints (4-8) will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) in Tampa Bay, Florida as both teams battle for first place in the NFC South.

Both teams recorded disappointing losses last week. New Orleans, who played San Francisco, lost 13-0 for their first shutout since 2001. Tampa Bay fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-17 in a game that they seemingly controlled until the final few minutes. This game in Tampa Bay will have huge implications for the NFC South standings this year.

Listed below are the players that did not practice (DNP) or were limited in practice (LP) on Thursday for both New Orleans and Tampa Bay. It should be noted that players who were previously placed on Injured Reserve would not appear on this list.

New Orleans Saints

Limited Participation

WR Jarvis Landry (Ankle)

RB Mark Ingram (Foot)

CB Marshon Lattimore (Abdomen)

OT Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

WR Rashid Shaheed (Back)

LB Pete Werner (Ankle)

C/G Josh Andrews (Ankle)

Did Not Participate

S J.T. Gray (Hamstring)

TE Juwan Johnson (Ankle)

CB Bradley Roby (Concussion)

DT Kentavius Street (Illness)

DT Malcolm Roach (Illness)

DE Payton Turner (Ankle)

WR Kevin White (Illness)

S P.J. Williams (Knee)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Limited Participation

WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring)

G Luke Goedeke (foot)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps)

Did Not Participate

TE Cameron Brate (illness)

S Mike Edwards (hamstring)

NT Vita Vea (foot)

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle)

T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee)

Another injury report should be released after tomorrow’s practice.

