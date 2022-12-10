NFL Week 14 DraftKings sportsbook betting lines

A decent week in week 13 brings the grand total for the year back to .500. The Los Angeles Chargers might be the hardest team to understand in the entire NFL this season. Not being able to muster more than 20 points against a bad Las Vegas Raiders team cannot happen to good teams and quarterbacks. Justin Herbert and the offense not only missed covering the spread but also the points total. Any single score over 20 at least hits the over, but alas, Herbert and crew just continue to disappoint. Learn, adapt, and move on. In week 14, let’s finally get over the hump and start banking. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the following lines. These are the best bets for week 14 of the NFL regular season.

NFL Week 14 best bets

Season tally: 17-17-1

Can Sam Darnold be trusted to play a road game, in a harsh environment, against a team with a winning record? The Carolina Panthers hope so, coming off of their bye week. Suddenly, the ‘Hawks have dropped two of their last three but now have a possible get-right game at home. Meanwhile, the Panthers have won two of their last three. Even with that recent trend, the Seahawks are favored at home, as they should be. In his career on the road, Sam Darnold has a .280 winning percentage. That is not a typo, Darnold is 11 games under .500 on the road in his career. Awaiting him this week are the 12’s, and they likely know that their presence can rattle a quarterback like Darnold. Take the home team here, the Seahawks win by more than four in week 14.

Do not look now, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their last four games. This winning streak coincides with the return of T.J. Watt. In these three wins, the Steelers defense has given up just over 14 points per game to opposing offenses. Without Lamar Jackson as well, the Ravens offense is severely gimped. This bodes well for the Steelers offense, who only has to do a little to get over this mark. The Ravens allow around 20 points per game this season, which is likely enough to win this game. A race to 16 likely wins this divisional matchup but take the home team Steelers to come out ahead.

This will be the first divisional game between these two teams this season. They will play each other again in week 18. For the Jaguars, this is likely the game they need to keep playoff hopes alive. The Jaguars have a better point differential than any team in the AFC South, the Titans included. Last year’s number one seed is not near the juggernaut they once were but still have the ability to rise up for games. It really depends on which Titans team shows up this week on this game’s outcome. With divisional matchups though, the plus points are always in play, especially for a scrappy Jaguars team. It is not likely that they win this game but take the Jaguars and the points this week.

Wild card pick of the week

Season tally: 6-6-0

Last week, A.J. Brown destroyed his former Tennessee Titans club and cost a GM his job. This week, Brown should continue to dominate. The Philadelphia Eagles go against a good New York Giants team in week 14. The Giants defense has been good all season, but they still give up production to teams outside receivers. Last week, Terry McLaurin torched the Giants for over 100 yards and a touchdown. This week, A.J. Brown should do the same. Place the wager on anytime touchdown scorer A.J. Brown for the wild card pick of week 14.

