DraftKings DFS Plays for NFL Week 14

Last week’s selections:

Trevor Lawrence: 16.36

David Montgomery: 16.70

Juju Smith-Schuster: 6.50

Foster Moreau: 4.20

Giants DST: 8.00

After a run of great weeks, week 13 really came crashing back down to earth. A total of just 51.76 is simply not good enough to cash in any lineup. Smith-Schuster and Moreau really disappointed last week in favorable matchups. This week, there are still six teams on byes, lowering the amount of players available. On the slate are also some likely defensive matchups which are not great for most of these picks. Only three games this week have a point total set at 45 or more points. Let’s attack those games. These are the DraftKings DFS tournament plays for week 14 of the NFL regular season.

DFS Tournament plays for Week 14 of the NFL regular season

Kirk Cousins($6,100) probably has the best matchup of any quarterback this week. In the last month of football, the Lions are giving up over 27 points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This is also not a primetime game either, so Cousins should not be fearful of the bright lights. The last time these two teams played, the Minnesota Vikings needed 28 points to win. They could very well need more this week. This is the highest point total of any game on the board, so scoring should be plentiful. Jared Goff is likely in play as well, but Cousins is the selection here.

Another player with a great matchup is the Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman($5,400). Just like Cousins, Foreman gets to play the worst defense against opposing running backs in fantasy football. In the last month, the Seattle Seahawks have surrendered 36 points per game to running backs. This is, by far, the worst in the NFL. Foreman also does not have to contend much with touches being taken away. The Panthers have leaned on Foreman when he is healthy. In three of his last five games, Foreman has rushed over 20 times a game. The volume and matchup are too good to pass up.

If Kirk Cousins has to throw the ball to keep up, then the Lions have to be scoring and playing good offense as well. D.J. Chark($4,300) looks to finally be healthy and is coming off his best game of the year for the Detroit Lions. Chark saw six targets last week and will likely need to do the same this week. Chark does draw the third worst secondary in the league, so the matchup dictates production. The Lions are a run-first team, so touches could be an issue, but at this price point Chark might only need around six targets to return value.

Revenge game for T.J. Hockenson($5,100)? The team that traded him might regret that decision this week. Cousins has to throw the ball to someone other than Jefferson, and Hockenson could be ready to produce a big showing. The Lions are bottom 10 against tight ends in the NFL this season, and Hockenson will want to prove that they made the wrong decision by not wanting to pay him next season. Hockenson has gotten at least six targets a game recently, and that is likely the floor this week, putting him as a great tight end option in week 14.

Sample Lineup for Week 14

Kirk Cousins, $6,100

D’onta Foreman, $5,400

DJ Chark, $4,300

TJ Hockenson, $5,100

49ers DST, $3,200

The San Francisco 49ers defense is one of the best in the league at times. This week, they are at home against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team who can barely score 17 points a game lately. The matchup favors the pass rush of the Niners as well. With these five selections slotted in, DFS players will have $25,900 left on the remaining four selections. This is plenty to pay up for players in good matchups. This includes Jamarr Chase, A.J. Brown, and Joe Mixon. Good luck in week 14 of your DraftKings DFS tournaments.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.