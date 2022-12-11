Week 14 early games open thread

Week 14 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while the New Orleans Saints take their bye week. Here is today’s early slate:

New York Jets at Buffalo

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Houston at Dallas

Minnesota at Detroit

Philadelphia at New York Giants

Baltimore at Pittsburgh

Jacksonville at Tennessee

Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!