Dolphins vs. Chargers: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins in the City of Angels tonight. These quarterbacks have the firepower to provide some serious fireworks in SoCal tonight. Will Tua have a big night in Los Angeles? Can the Bolts defense slow down the Miami weapons? Let’s tune in and find out!

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

