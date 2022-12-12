Patriots vs. Cardinals: Monday Night Football open thread

The Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots tonight in Glendale. New England is fighting for a Wild Card spot while Arizona is simply playing for pride. Can the Cardinals solve the Pats defense? Will the Patriots keep pace in the AFC East? Let’s tune in and find out!

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium - Glendale, Arizona

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

