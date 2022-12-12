Saints expected to sweep rival Falcons in 2023

With the playoffs no longer an option in 2023, a season sweep against the rival Atlanta Falcons will be the best the New Orleans Saints can hope for at this point. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are expected to come out on top, as they are 4-point favorites over the Dirty Birds in New Orleans.

Rookie QB Desmond Ridder is expected to make his NFL debut this week against the Saints, while, absent a major change, Andy Dalton is still expected to be the starter for the New Orleans Saints.

It is possible this week sees the return of CB Marshon Lattimore who has missed the majority of the season with a kidney injury, but at this point, considering there isn’t anything left to play for, it doesn’t really make much sense to risk further injury if he’s not 100%.

At this point, all eyes should be fixated on the 2023 offseason, so heading into the offseason with as much momentum is possible is as much of a high note as possible.

